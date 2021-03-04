Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) versus Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Critical Contrast

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 5 1 0 2.17 Fisker 0 2 6 0 2.75

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.90%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 4.81 $98.08 million $1.64 8.99 Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Risk & Volatility

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25% Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23%

Summary

Fisker beats Bain Capital Specialty Finance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

