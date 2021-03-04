Baker Chad R Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baker Chad R decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 3.0% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 43,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 2,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after buying an additional 27,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.39. The stock had a trading volume of 105,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.51 and its 200 day moving average is $151.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $343.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.