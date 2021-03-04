Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $292.20

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 292.20 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 291.80 ($3.81), with a volume of 1145380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.40 ($3.72).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Balfour Beatty plc (BBY.L) (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

