Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading Down 13.7%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price fell 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.66 and last traded at $52.30. 1,006,560 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 375,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -121.63 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 40.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth $804,000.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

