Banano (BAN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $74,489.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. Banano has a market capitalization of $6.88 million and $74,489.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00475973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057779 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.00775343 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,099 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,740,217 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

