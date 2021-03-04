Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

BBVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 109,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,010. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $49,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.5% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $40,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

