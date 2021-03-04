Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 550,400 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the January 28th total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 354,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,993 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 149,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,705. The stock has a market cap of $625.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.