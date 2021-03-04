Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,930,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of Bank of America worth $785,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,403,023. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $317.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

