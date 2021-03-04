Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,355,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,403,023. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.