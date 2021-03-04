Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Cut by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

BAC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,403,023. The stock has a market cap of $317.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

