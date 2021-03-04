Bank of America Increases Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,585

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the company’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,444.50 ($18.87).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,465.50 ($19.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,574. The company has a market capitalization of £38.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.66. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,350.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.