Bank of America Upgrades Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to “Buy”

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNDR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Schneider National from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $67,293,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,314,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $44,209,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,752,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,099,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,004 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

