Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.00% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $18,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $522.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

