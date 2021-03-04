Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 22,558 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Lear worth $104,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

NYSE LEA opened at $171.00 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.40.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.