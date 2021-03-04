Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,800 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Amedisys worth $106,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.64.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $241.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.41, for a total value of $142,742.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total value of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock worth $1,042,648. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.