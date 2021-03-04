Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 28,074 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Paylocity worth $103,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Paylocity by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 645.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Paylocity by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

PCTY opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.62.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

