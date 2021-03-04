Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 28,074 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Paylocity worth $103,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Paylocity by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 645.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Paylocity by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.
PCTY opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $66.98 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.62.
In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.
PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
See Also: Recession
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.