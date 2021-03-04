Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 37,824 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,824 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.43% of The Middleby worth $102,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in The Middleby by 1,413.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,301,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,786,000 after buying an additional 1,215,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Middleby by 74.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after acquiring an additional 388,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Middleby by 37.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 735,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,944,000 after purchasing an additional 201,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in The Middleby by 44.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,111,000 after purchasing an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,817,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,671,000 after purchasing an additional 130,949 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $166.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.84 and a 200-day moving average of $119.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.77.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.