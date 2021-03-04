Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 81,907 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.00% of National Vision worth $109,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in National Vision by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in National Vision by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EYE. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

