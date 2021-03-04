Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.17% of STORE Capital worth $104,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.82.

NYSE STOR opened at $32.74 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

