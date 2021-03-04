Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 126,593 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.53% of Steel Dynamics worth $118,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

