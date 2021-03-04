Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 2,639,242 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of CNH Industrial worth $105,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

CNHI opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

