Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 53,662 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,987,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,662 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.28% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $117,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 55,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.