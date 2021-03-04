Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 717,078 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.12% of TCF Financial worth $119,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 134,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TCF Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $46.80 on Thursday. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,247 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

