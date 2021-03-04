Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of AptarGroup worth $118,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

ATR stock opened at $131.05 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

