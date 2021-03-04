Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,371,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Carnival Co. & worth $116,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCL opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $32.46.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

