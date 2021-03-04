Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,037,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 171,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.64% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $107,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 295,824 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after buying an additional 162,035 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,215,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,962,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 78,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

NYSE AJRD opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.