Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of EPAM Systems worth $123,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in EPAM Systems by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $378.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.19 and a 200 day moving average of $339.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $402.62.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,871 shares of company stock worth $6,429,965 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

