Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.55% of Arista Networks worth $120,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,386,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after buying an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after buying an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,987,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE:ANET opened at $278.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total value of $449,533.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,476.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.36, for a total transaction of $375,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,908.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,682 shares of company stock worth $76,635,716 over the last ninety days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

