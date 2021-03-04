Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $105,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $566.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $309.38 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $607.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

