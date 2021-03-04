Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.67% of Littelfuse worth $103,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,833,331.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,499,550.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,869 shares of company stock worth $10,592,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $261.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $268.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.77. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.63 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.