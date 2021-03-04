Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,383,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 247,178 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of UBS Group worth $118,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

