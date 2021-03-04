Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.46% of Williams-Sonoma worth $114,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.11.

WSM opened at $132.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $151.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

