Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,864 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Sunrun worth $103,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $3,358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,418,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 over the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $56.62 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,415.85 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

