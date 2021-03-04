Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Snap-on worth $116,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Snap-on by 14.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Snap-on by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 27.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA opened at $214.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.89. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $218.65.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,605 shares of company stock valued at $14,986,688 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.