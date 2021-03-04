Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.84% of Ares Management worth $101,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 68.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 226,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,267,639.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 944,774 shares of company stock worth $46,041,469 over the last 90 days. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

