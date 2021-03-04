Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $103.80 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,769,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 618,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $103,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTA. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NYSE HTA opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

