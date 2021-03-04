Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.76 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 444,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Owens Corning worth $105,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after buying an additional 389,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,454,000 after acquiring an additional 328,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

