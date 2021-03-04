Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $107.87 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 541,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $107,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $205.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.03. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

