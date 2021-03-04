Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $110.55 Million Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,197 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.33% of Rexnord worth $110,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Rexnord by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $18.87 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

