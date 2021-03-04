Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $112.11 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.98% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $112,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $462,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,419 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,751.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 507,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,342,000 after purchasing an additional 480,237 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 369,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $3,812,000.00. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 595,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,483,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NYSE SKX opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

