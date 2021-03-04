Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $114.19 Million Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 134.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Elanco Animal Health worth $114,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELAN. Argus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

ELAN stock opened at $30.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.16, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

