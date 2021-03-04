Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $116.97 Million Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,734,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.25% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $116,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 256,580 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $20.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

