Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $117.77 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 112,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $117,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 725,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,417 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after buying an additional 231,195 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,889,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,585 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,203 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $182.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $220.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.