Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $120.51 Million Stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.70% of Syneos Health worth $120,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Insiders have sold a total of 80,585 shares of company stock worth $6,073,384 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

