Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $121.94 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 93,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Globant worth $121,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 265,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,714,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.25.

GLOB stock opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 174.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day moving average of $195.99. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

