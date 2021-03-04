Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $123.49 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of M&T Bank worth $123,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in M&T Bank by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTB opened at $155.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.95. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.54.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

