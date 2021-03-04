Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.46% of iShares MBS ETF worth $122,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,651,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,836,000 after buying an additional 598,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,368,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,335,000 after buying an additional 267,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,502,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,299,000 after buying an additional 207,818 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,263,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,901,000 after buying an additional 245,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.05. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

