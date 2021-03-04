Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,191 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.35% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $102,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,161,000 after acquiring an additional 292,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $140.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $142.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.