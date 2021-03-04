Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.81% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $103,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

