Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 160,907 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,409,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Service Co. International worth $118,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. FIL Ltd increased its position in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after acquiring an additional 126,869 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,366,000 after purchasing an additional 789,211 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,321,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCI opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

